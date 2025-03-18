Modi Connects With Maestro Ilaiyaraaja

Photographs: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 took to his X account to share pictures on his meeting with legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja and praised him for his much-celebrated Symphony performance in London recently.

'Delighted to meet Rajya Sabha MP Thiru Ilaiyaraaja Ji, a musical titan whose genius has a monumental impact on our music and culture,' Modi tweeted.

'He is a trailblazer in every sense and he made history yet again by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago.

'This performance was accompanied by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This momentous feat marks yet another chapter in his unparalleled musical journey--one that continues to redefine excellence on a global scale.'

