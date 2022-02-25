News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Ex-Cricketer Met Ex-Spy

When Ex-Cricketer Met Ex-Spy

By Rediff News Bureau
Last updated on: February 25, 2022 14:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The day that Russia invaded Ukraine was the day Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan met Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

It was the first visit by a Pakistani prime minister to the Kremlin in 23 years.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the meeting between the retired cricketer and former spy.

IMAGE: Imran Khan, accompanied by his aides and security personnel, heads for the meeting with Vladmir Putin.
All photographs: Kind courtesy The Kremlin

 

IMAGE: Interestingly, Imran is two days older than Putin; the cricketer-turned politician was born on October 5, 1952; the spy-turned-autocrat was born on October 7, 1952.

 

IMAGE: Imran was the first leader to meet Putin after the Ukraine invasion. The US was clearly unhappy with Imran's decision to go ahead with his meeting with Putin, but the American displeasure wouldn't cut dice with the Pakistan PM who has yet to receive a phone call from Joe Biden after the American president took office in January 2021.
In contrast, Putin has called Imran thrice after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

 

IMAGE: The Kremlin issued a terse single sentence statement on the Imran-Putin meeting: 'The leaders of the two countries discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia.'
The Pakistan prime minister's office noted that Imran had raised India's actions in Kashmir (no surprises there!) and 'underscored the need for a peaceful resolution of the issue,' according to a report in the Dawn newspaper.

 

IMAGE: The Pakistan prime minister's office stated, 'Recalling the telephone conversations during the recent months between the two leaders, the prime minister expressed confidence that the positive trajectory of bilateral relations will continue to move forward in the future.'
The Dawn newspaper explained that Imran 'reaffirmed the importance of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline as a flagship economic project between the two countries'.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Imran Khan meets Putin amid Ukraine conflict
Imran Khan meets Putin amid Ukraine conflict
'Russia is US's most acute security threat worldwide'
'Russia is US's most acute security threat worldwide'
Imran wants TV debate with Modi to resolve disputes
Imran wants TV debate with Modi to resolve disputes
Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
FDI equity inflows dip 16% to $43.17 bn
FDI equity inflows dip 16% to $43.17 bn
Now tax sleuths raid Mumbai's Shiv Sena corporator
Now tax sleuths raid Mumbai's Shiv Sena corporator
No bio-bubble for India-Denmark Davis Cup tie?
No bio-bubble for India-Denmark Davis Cup tie?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

What A Day For Imran To Be in Moscow!

What A Day For Imran To Be in Moscow!

Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan is KAPUT

Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan is KAPUT

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances