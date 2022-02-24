What A Day For Imran To Be in Moscow!

On the day Russia invaded Ukraine, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Moscow for the first trip by a Pakistani PM in 23 years.

Imran's team rejected reports that he would cut short his visit in the wake of the Russian invasion and return to Islamabad.

Unlike US President Joe Biden who has not called Imran even once after taking office, Putin has spoken to Imran thrice since August 2021, the month the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

IMAGE: Imran Khan laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a war memorial dedicated to the Soviet troops who died during World War II.

