Clashes broke out ahead of an Imran Khan election rally in Lahore on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The rally was reportedly banned due to security concerns over International Women's Day that was being celebrated in the area.

Imran's supporters attacked the police when they were ordered to disperse.

IMAGE: Police officers detain an Imran Khan supporter during clashes, here and below. All photographs: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer fires tear gas to disperse Imran supporters.

IMAGE: Imran supporters react to the tear gas smoke fired to disperse them.

IMAGE: The clashes continue.

IMAGE: Imran supporters pelted stones on the police.

IMAGE: As the tear gas smoke rises, Imran supporters get agitated.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com