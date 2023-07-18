News
Rediff.com  » News » Time-tested alliance, says PM as 38 NDA parties meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 18, 2023 19:01 IST
Leaders of 38 parties joined a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in New Delhi on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the bloc is a time-tested alliance that seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by BJP national president J P Nadda, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders prior to their meeting, at 'The Ashok Hotel', in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP president J P Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader K Palaniswami and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The meeting coincides with the mega opposition conclave in Bengaluru and is seen as a show of strength by the ruling party.

 

Prime Minister Modi said the coming together of NDA allies is a matter of 'immense joy'.

He tweeted, 'It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations.'

Union minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde welcomed the leaders, from the BJP as well as allies, who arrived at the venue of the meeting.

This will be the first such meeting of the National Democratic Alliance during the second term of the Modi government.

It underscores the ruling party's focus on highlighting its ability to make alliances at a time when opposition parties were coming together to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
