When Cops Raided Journalist's Home

The Wire Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Siddharth Varadarajan's home in New Delhi was raided by a Delhi police team on Monday, October 31, 2022.
The raid was conducted in connection with an FIR lodged against The Wire Web site, alleging defamation, by Amit Malviya, who heads the Bharatiya Janata Party's social media operations.
Raids were also conducted on The Wire Senior Editors M K Venu, Sudharth Bhatia and Jahnavi Sen. The editors' phones, iPads and laptops were taken away by the Delhi police, for 'cloning'.
Varadarajan is a former editor of The Hindu, the first journalist outside the Kasturi family, which owns the Hindu group of publications, to have edited the newspaper.
