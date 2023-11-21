News
Rediff.com  » News » When Aurora Borealis Painted The Heavens

When Aurora Borealis Painted The Heavens

By REDIFF NEWS
November 21, 2023 16:35 IST
The Northern Lights, also called Aurora Borealis, illuminated the night sky of Norway, Russia and Iceland.

The Aurora are caused by a coronal mass ejection on the Sun.

 

IMAGE: The Northern Lights illuminate the night sky over a boat on the shore in Sommaroy, Norway. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Auroras Borealis illuminate the night sky over the North Atlantic Ocean in Sommaroy. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The illuminated night sky in Sommaroy. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Aurora Borealis illuminate the night sky as cars park near a highway dnear Mo i Rana, Norway. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Aurora Borealis illuminate the night sky over the Reykjanes Lighthouse near the town of Grindavik, Iceland. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The illuminated night sky over the Gunnuhver Hot Springs near the town of Grindavik. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Aurora Borealis illuminate the skies in the southwestern Siberian Omsk region, Russia. Photograph: Alexey Malgavko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Omsk sign illuminated by Aurora Borealis. Photograph: Alexey Malgavko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person stands on a car while looking at Aurora Borealis illuminating the skies in the southwestern Siberian Omsk region. Photograph: Alexey Malgavko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Auroras Borealis illuminate the skies in the southwestern Siberian Omsk region. Photograph: Alexey Malgavko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

