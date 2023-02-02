Green Comet In Sky After 50,000 Years

The Green Comet -- Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) -- which last passed by Earth about 50,000 years ago. is expected to be most visible to stargazers this week.
IMAGE: The comet is seen journeying tens of millions of miles away from Earth in this telescope image. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: The green glow is the comet's coma, caused by glowing carbon gas, as reported by NASA. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: The Green Comet visible in the night sky. Photograph: Kind courtesy Edu INAF/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com