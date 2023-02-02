News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Green Comet In Sky After 50,000 Years

Green Comet In Sky After 50,000 Years

By REDIFF NEWS
February 02, 2023 08:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Green Comet -- Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) -- which last passed by Earth about 50,000 years ago. is expected to be most visible to stargazers this week.

 

IMAGE: The comet is seen journeying tens of millions of miles away from Earth in this telescope image. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: The green glow is the comet's coma, caused by glowing carbon gas, as reported by NASA. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Green Comet visible in the night sky. Photograph: Kind courtesy Edu INAF/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
NASA's telescope reveals 1st infrared pic of universe
NASA's telescope reveals 1st infrared pic of universe
These images are out of this world!
These images are out of this world!
The BEST of the night sky you will ever see!
The BEST of the night sky you will ever see!
Corruption eating vitals of country's economy: HC
Corruption eating vitals of country's economy: HC
2nd FIR against Maurya for burning Ramcharitmanas
2nd FIR against Maurya for burning Ramcharitmanas
Shubman Gill smashes Kohli's record with T20I ton
Shubman Gill smashes Kohli's record with T20I ton
S Africa give Kapp leave after wife's World Cup snub
S Africa give Kapp leave after wife's World Cup snub
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AWESOME Images Of The Heavens!

AWESOME Images Of The Heavens!

5 Never Seen Images Of The Universe

5 Never Seen Images Of The Universe

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances