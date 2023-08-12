News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Ashaji Made President Smile

When Ashaji Made President Smile

By REDIFF NEWS
August 12, 2023 12:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

President Droupadi Murmu rarely smiles the way she does in this picture.

The First Citizen has had a difficult life -- her husband and sons died a year or two after each other -- and she was helped to recover from the tragic setbacks by spiritual assistance from the Brahma Kumaris.

But hearing a legend whose amazing songs she must surely have heard when growing up in Rairangpur brought a warm smile to the President's face.

At Friday's 'Rising India - She Shakti' event, which acknowledged, honoured and celebrated women achievers in New Delhi, the Rashtrapati, who turned 65 on June 20, must have astonished to see the ageless verve of a lady 25 years older.

Asha Bhosle, the last of the nation's singing legends, turns 90 on September 8, and will celebrate that chronological milestone with a concert in Dubai.

 

IMAGE: President Murmu enjoys Asha Bhosle sing. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
MUST WATCH! Asha Bhosle Sparkles At 90
MUST WATCH! Asha Bhosle Sparkles At 90
President Murmu Goes Back To School
President Murmu Goes Back To School
The Magic of Asha Bhosle
The Magic of Asha Bhosle
Pragati Maidan: A Walk In Time
Pragati Maidan: A Walk In Time
Oppn just wanted...: Modi on Manipur debate in Parl
Oppn just wanted...: Modi on Manipur debate in Parl
Smell The Sea With Trisha
Smell The Sea With Trisha
Indian hockey coach's sideline strategy revealed
Indian hockey coach's sideline strategy revealed
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'President Murmu won't compromise on principles'

'President Murmu won't compromise on principles'

85 UNFORGETTABLE Asha Bhosle songs

85 UNFORGETTABLE Asha Bhosle songs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances