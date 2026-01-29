HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When Ajit Pawar stopped at a tiny shop to taste pakodas

When Ajit Pawar stopped at a tiny shop to taste pakodas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 29, 2026 15:08 IST

In the narrow lanes of Gulmandi market in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, the aroma of the piping hot pakodas and syrupy imartis drew an unlikely visitor on a morning in 2018. 

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ajit Pawar, then leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, stopped by with his cousin and parliamentarian Supriya Sule at a tiny shop to taste the local food.

Locals, who were initially sceptical whether the senior Nationalist Congress Party politician would visit the modest market, found him not only relishing the snacks, but also asking about their ingredients and interacting with shopkeepers.

Key Points

  • Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule visited Gulmandi market in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2018.
  • Pawar and Sule sampled local snacks like imarti and pakodas.
  • Pawar interacted with shopkeepers and inquired about the ingredients of the food.
  • The visit included a stop at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum and the Supari Hanuman temple.

Gulmandi, where many freedom fighters lived, is also famous for sweets like imrati and jalebi and the spicy moong pakodas.

Pawar and Sule had come for a programme in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on October 9, 2018.

 

The cousins visited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum and paid tribute at the statue of Maratha warrior Jivaji Mahale, local Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar functionary Nilesh Raut told PTI.

Sule had the idea of having a local breakfast with her cousin.

Raut said he was doubtful whether Pawar would come to such a small place, but Sule assured that he would be there.

"We went to a shop where Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule sat on a small table and enjoyed imarti and pakodas," he recalled.

Pawar later also went around the area where these food items are made, interacted with the people working there and also asked about the ingredients.

He also met shopkeepers and visited the famous Supari Hanuman temple in the area, Raut added.

 
