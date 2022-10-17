Why Are The Scindias Bowing To Amit Shah?

What some of our leaders were up to over the weekend...

IMAGE: Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, the maharani of Gwalior, and her son Mahaaryaman Jyotiraditya Scindia, the yuvraj of the royal house of Gwalior, greet Amit Anilchandra Shah as India's home minister arrives at the Scindias's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior to inaugurate the Swaraj Ki Gatha exhibition as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union tourism minister and the maharaja of Gwalior, looks on. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Dale Carnegie could have taken lessons on how to win friends and influence people from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, seen here during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bellary, Karnataka. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and RSS Sarkaryavah -- the Sangh's second-most important leader -- Dattatreya Hosabale at the RSS's four-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak in Prayagraj. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Mohan Bhagwat pays respects to Bharat Mata before the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor at a roadside baati-chokha stall in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin with his cousin party MP Dayanidhi Maran and other leaders during a protest in Chennai against a parliamentary committee's recommendation to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central educational institutes. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Udhayanidhi Stalin has threatened to take the protest to New Delhi if the Modi government does not cancel this Hindi policy. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party national President Jagat Prakash Nadda greets Raj Khurana, wife of the late BJP leader and Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, at the first Madan Lal Khurana Memorial Lecture at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pose for a picture with AAP's Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj and her husband Mandeep Singh during their reception at Nabha road in Patiala. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com