Salman Rushdie during a photocall ahead of the presentation of his book Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder at the Deutsches Theater in Berlin, Germany, May 16, 2024.

IMAGE: Rushdie's new book is about that murderous assault and his recovery from that horrific event.

IMAGE: Rushdie displays his book Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com