News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'I have crazy dreams': Salman Rushdie on knife attack

'I have crazy dreams': Salman Rushdie on knife attack

By Aditi Khanna
July 13, 2023 09:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie has spoken for the first time about having “crazy dreams” about the knife attack on him in New York, which has left him blind in one eye, and working with a therapist to help him process the mental impact of the trauma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @CourtierRoyal/Twitter

The 76-year-old Mumbai-born author was on stage almost a year ago when he was stabbed up to 10 times by the suspect Hadi Matar, who is being held in prison for attempted murder.

Speaking to the BBC this week, Rushdie said he was in "two minds" about whether to face his alleged attacker, who has pleaded not guilty, in court.

"I have a very good therapist who has a lot of work to do. I have crazy dreams," the novelist said.

"If he changes his plea to guilty then actually there's not a trial, there's just a sentencing, and it may well be that then my presence isn't required. I'm in two minds about it. There's one bit of me that actually wants to go and stand on the court and look at him and there's another bit of me that just can't be bothered.

"I don't have a very high opinion of him. And I think what is important to me now is that you're able to find life continuing. I'm more engaged with the business of, you know, getting on with it," he said when asked if he plans to attend Matar's trial later this year.

 

The injuries from the attack resulted in damage to his liver, lost vision in one eye and a paralysed hand caused by nerve damage to his arm.

"The human body has an amazing capacity to heal. And so I'm fortunate to be well on that way," said the author of Midnight's Children who says he feels physically “more or less OK”.

Rushdie is now writing a book about the near-fatal stabbing incident as a means of processing what he has been through. In the virtual interview, he told the BBC it won't be more than a "couple of hundred of pages" long.

"There's this colossal elephant in the room and, until I deal with that, it is difficult to take seriously anything else," he noted.

The British American author, who lives in New York, has been the subject of a fatwa by Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini for his controversial novel The Satanic Verses issued over 30 years ago and has had several death threats over that time.

His latest book, Victory City, was finished just before the attack in August last year and has been well-received by critics.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aditi Khanna
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Salman Rushdie, You Are A Fighter
Salman Rushdie, You Are A Fighter
After Salman Rushdie Was Attacked
After Salman Rushdie Was Attacked
2 weeks on, India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie
2 weeks on, India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie
Love Pani Puri? Share Your Pix, Stories
Love Pani Puri? Share Your Pix, Stories
In Modi's Amritkal, Worrying Decline Of Economy
In Modi's Amritkal, Worrying Decline Of Economy
Ash hails Jaiswal: 'He's the new star in the making'
Ash hails Jaiswal: 'He's the new star in the making'
Why Government Jobs Are In Short Supply
Why Government Jobs Are In Short Supply
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rushdie speaks for 1st time after 'colossal attack'

Rushdie speaks for 1st time after 'colossal attack'

Rushdie loses use of eye, hand after knife attack

Rushdie loses use of eye, hand after knife attack

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances