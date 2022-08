Glimpses from China after the People's Liberation Army begun military exercises surrounding the island of Taiwan on August 4, 2022.

IMAGE: A television screen in Hong Kong reveals that the PLA has begun military exercises including live firing in the waters and airspace surrounding Taiwan. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: A television screen in Hong Kong telecasts news about the PLA exercises. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: A man reads a Global Times article about the military exercises following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit at a newspaper stand in Beijing. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer keeps watch outside the US embassy in Beijing. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

