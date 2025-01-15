HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » What's cooking? Modi meets Mahayuti MLAs over lunch

What's cooking? Modi meets Mahayuti MLAs over lunch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2025 14:19 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met MLAs of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra over lunch in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the the commissioning of three naval warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra/X

The luncheon meeting was held at the INS Angre auditorium, a state government official said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and most other MLAs of the ruling coalition of the BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena and their smaller allies were present, sources said.

 

The Mahayuti alliance won 230 out of the 288 seats in the November 20 assembly elections last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'
'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'
Obviously some ministers are unhappy: Ajit Pawar
Obviously some ministers are unhappy: Ajit Pawar
Amid BJP switch buzz, Bhujbal meets Fadnavis
Amid BJP switch buzz, Bhujbal meets Fadnavis
Denied cabinet berth, Sena MLA quits party posts
Denied cabinet berth, Sena MLA quits party posts
You will be CM one day, Fadnavis tells Ajit Pawar
You will be CM one day, Fadnavis tells Ajit Pawar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Ace The Bikini Look

webstory image 2

When India's Sweethearts Say It With Flowers

webstory image 3

The 10 Most Vicious Killers On OTT

VIDEOS

Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress' new HQ 'Indira Bhawan' in Delhi5:00

Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress' new HQ 'Indira Bhawan'...

American devotee's heart-warming reaction after 'Amrit Snan' goes viral0:55

American devotee's heart-warming reaction after 'Amrit...

Rasika Dugal snapped outside a restaurant 0:49

Rasika Dugal snapped outside a restaurant

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD