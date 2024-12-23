News
Amid BJP switch buzz, Bhujbal meets Fadnavis

Amid BJP switch buzz, Bhujbal meets Fadnavis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 23, 2024 15:14 IST
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who is sulking over not being included in the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Monday. 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Bhujbal said he had an elaborate discussion with the CM on the prevailing political and social atmosphere in the state.

The former state minister was accompanied by his nephew Sameer Bhujbal during the nearly 30-minute meeting with Fadnavis at the latter's 'Sagar' bunglow in Mumbai.

"Fadnavis told me that the Other Backward Classes have played an important role in the landslide victory of the Mahayuti in the assembly elections (held on November 20) and he will take care that the OBC community's interest is not harmed," Chhagan Bhujbal said.

He also said Fadnavis has sought some time to think over the issues pertaining to OBCs. "He (Fadnavis) said he would arrive at some decision in 10 to 12 days," the NCP leader added.

 

OBC leaders are opposed to activist Manoj Jarange's demand for reservation for the Maratha community in the Other Backward Class (Kunbi) category. Bhujbal has also been vocal about his opposition to the demand.

Asked if he was planning to switch over to the BJP, Chhagan Bhujbal refused to elaborate and said he has already spoken his mind on the issue of him being ignored in the ministry expansion.

On Sunday, representatives of OBC organisations from different parts of Maharashtra met him in the city.

The NCP leader, who represents the Yevla constituency in Nashik district, did not attend the winter session of the state legislature that concluded in Nagpur on Saturday. He left for Nashik on the first day of the session, a day after 39 Mahayuti MLAs took oath as ministers.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, won 230 of the 288 seats in the state assembly polls held last month.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
