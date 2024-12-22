Obviously some ministers are unhappy with portfolios: Ajit Pawar

Acknowledging the high number of ministers and the restrictions in assigning portfolios to each of them, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said on Sunday that some members are obviously not happy.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reviews various development projects, in Baramati on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

A day after portfolios were allocated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Pawar said the work on pending projects would begin soon.

The NCP chief led a road show in his constituency, Baramati, and attended felicitation programmes.

"As the number of ministers is high, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to give each minister a portfolio. Obviously, some are happy and some are not," Pawar said at an event.

He pointed out that the state Cabinet includes only six ministers of state, while the rest 36 are cabinet ministers.

Pawar, who retained the finance ministry, said he would take charge of the office on Monday.

The deputy CM further said the work on multiple projects had to be stopped temporarily after the model code of conduct kicked in for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

The results of the elections were declared on November 23.

"We had received various letters regarding pending projects. Give us some time, every work will be completed," Pawar added.

Pointing out that several ministers are visiting their respective constituencies after portfolios were allocated to them, Pawar said pending works will begin soon after they take charge of ministries.

He said the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature will commence in Mumbai on March 3.

"I want to take CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde into confidence and prepare the budget," he added.

Fadnavis retained the crucial Home department with him. He will also handle the Energy, Law and Judiciary, General Administration Department and Information and Publicity portfolios.

Eknath Shinde was allocated Urban Development, Housing and Public Works Department (public enterprises), and Pawar got Finance and Planning and State Excise.