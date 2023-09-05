What's Army, IAF Doing In Egypt?

An Indian military contingent consisting of Indian Army and Indian Air Force personnel are participating in Exercise Bright Star - 23 currently being conducted at the Mohammed Naguib military base in Egypt.

The multinational tri-services military exercise is being led by US CENTCOM and the Egyptian army.

Exercise Bright Star - 23 will provide an opportunity to the Indian Army and Indian Air Force to share best practices and experiences with other armies besides enhancing defence cooperation.

IMAGE: Glimpses from Exercise Bright Star - 23, where an IAF IL-78 AAR aircraft refuelled aircraft from the Egyptian air force, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy @IAF_MCC/Twitter

IMAGE: Bonds of friendship in the skies over Egypt. Photograph: @IAF_MCC/Twitter

Photograph: @IAF_MCC/Twitter

Photograph: @IAF_MCC/Twitter

IMAGE: The Indian Army and IAF contingent at Alexandria. The Indian contingent of 550 personnel is among the largest Indian deployments for an overseas military exercise. Photograph: Kind courtesy @indembcairo/Twitter

Photograph: @indembcairo/Twitter

Photograph: @indembcairo/Twitter

Photograph: @indembcairo/Twitter

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com