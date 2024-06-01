News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What's Akshata Murty Up To?

What's Akshata Murty Up To?

By REDIFF NEWS
June 01, 2024 09:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a snap general election, ahead of schedule, on July 4. Opinion polls predict that Sunak's Conservative party will suffer its worst defeat in many years.

Nevertheless, his wife Akshata Murty has plunged into the campaign, assisting her husband with a charm offensive.

This week, Akshata visited a Royal British Legion care home catering exclusively for ex-servicemen and women and their spouses in Ripon.

 

IMAGE: Akshata pours tea as she meets with residents at the Royal British Legion care home. All photographs: Ian Forsyth/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Akshata chats with residents, here and below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Akshata takes part in a sing-along.

 

IMAGE: Akshata is presented with flowers during the visit.

 

IMAGE: Akshata meets with staff at the care home.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
How India Made Akshata Murty Feel!
How India Made Akshata Murty Feel!
Akshata Gets Rishi Ready For India
Akshata Gets Rishi Ready For India
Is Britain Ready For Akshata Murty?
Is Britain Ready For Akshata Murty?
Why Zeenat Aman Took Social Media Break
Why Zeenat Aman Took Social Media Break
49.9% New MPs In 2019
49.9% New MPs In 2019
'This Govt Is Full Of Amateurs'
'This Govt Is Full Of Amateurs'
'Manoj Bajpayee Is Our Desi Superstar'
'Manoj Bajpayee Is Our Desi Superstar'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

PIX: Sunak, Akshata celebrate Diwali at Downing Street

PIX: Sunak, Akshata celebrate Diwali at Downing Street

When Akshata Murty Wowed The Tories

When Akshata Murty Wowed The Tories

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances