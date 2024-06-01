What's Akshata Murty Up To?

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a snap general election, ahead of schedule, on July 4. Opinion polls predict that Sunak's Conservative party will suffer its worst defeat in many years.
Nevertheless, his wife Akshata Murty has plunged into the campaign, assisting her husband with a charm offensive.
This week, Akshata visited a Royal British Legion care home catering exclusively for ex-servicemen and women and their spouses in Ripon.
