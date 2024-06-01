What's Akshata Murty Up To?

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a snap general election, ahead of schedule, on July 4. Opinion polls predict that Sunak's Conservative party will suffer its worst defeat in many years.

Nevertheless, his wife Akshata Murty has plunged into the campaign, assisting her husband with a charm offensive.

This week, Akshata visited a Royal British Legion care home catering exclusively for ex-servicemen and women and their spouses in Ripon.

IMAGE: Akshata pours tea as she meets with residents at the Royal British Legion care home. All photographs: Ian Forsyth/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Akshata chats with residents, here and below.

IMAGE: Akshata takes part in a sing-along.

IMAGE: Akshata is presented with flowers during the visit.

IMAGE: Akshata meets with staff at the care home.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com