Rediff.com  » News » What we saw in Ayodhya...: Modi

What we saw in Ayodhya...: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 23, 2024 12:03 IST
A day after the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said "what we saw" in Ayodhya will be etched in our memories for years to come.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the centre of attention at the pran pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

In a post on X, Modi shared a video montage of the ceremony in which a new idol of the Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple.

"What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come," Modi said in his post along with the video.

 

Modi on Monday gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India of the next 1,000 years.

As the inauguration of the temple marked the culmination of a decades-long campaign to reclaim a disputed religious site in Ayodhya, Modi said it was the advent of a new era.

Lakhs of people watched the pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on television at their homes and in neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
