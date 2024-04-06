What The Bharat Ratna Looks Like

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Bharat Ratna to the desecendants of three politicians -- former prime ministers Charan Singh and P V Narasimha Rao and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur -- and agricultural scientist Dr M S Swaminathan.

A few days later, Ram Nath Thakur, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Janata Dal-United party and Karpoori Thakur's eldest son, brought the Bharat Ratna to show JD-U President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar with the Bharat Ratna and Ram Nath Thakur. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar, left, Ram Nath Thakur, centre, and senior Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary admire the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com