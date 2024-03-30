PIX: President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna awards

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and two-time former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's grandson Jayant Singh receives the Bharat Ratna award conferred on his grandfather from President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy @rashtrapatibhvn on X

The awards to Rao, Singh, Thakur and Swaminathan were received by their kin.

IMAGE: President Murmu presents the award conferred on former PM P V Narasimha Rao to his son P V Prabhakar Rao. Photograph: Courtesy @rashtrapatibhvn on X

P V Prabhakar Rao, son of former prime minister Rao, received the award conferred on his father from the president.

IMAGE: Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur receives the award from President Murmu. Photograph: Courtesy @rashtrapatibhvn on X

Jayant Chaudhary, Singh's grandson and the president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), accepted the honour from Murmu.

IMAGE: The award conferred on agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan was received by his daughter Nitya Rao. Photograph: Courtesy @rashtrapatibhvn on X

Swaminathan's daughter Nitya Rao and Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur received the award from the president.

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and others present at the ceremony. Photograph: Courtesy @rashtrapatibhvn on X

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

The government had announced five Bharat Ratna awards this year, including one to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani.