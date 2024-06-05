News
What Sharad Pawar said on reaching out to TDP, JD-U

What Sharad Pawar said on reaching out to TDP, JD-U

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 05, 2024 14:39 IST
Nationalist Congress Party-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said there has been no discussion within the INDIA bloc yet on reaching out to the Telugu Desam Party or the Janata Dal-United to shore up the numbers of the alliance for government formation.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

His remarks came ahead of the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Wednesday to deliberate on the Lok Sabha poll results and whether to bring on board the JD-U and TDP to cobble up a government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to form the government for a third consecutive term with the BJP-led NDA getting a majority in the Lok Sabha, notwithstanding crushing losses in three Hindi heartland states after a bitterly fought election that was projected as a referendum on his popularity.

While speaking on the Lok Sabha poll outcome, the 83-year-old Pawar told reporters here that besides the resentment against the functioning of the Modi government, the voters were also unhappy about handling of issues such as rising prices, farmers' distress and growing unemployment.

 

Asked about reaching out to the TDP or JD-U to shore up numbers for the INDIA bloc, Pawar said there was no such discussion within the bloc as yet.

"We have not spoken about this yet," he said.

He said the alliance leaders were meeting on Wednesday and will take collective decisions.

"I have no personal opinion. Whatever we decide, will be a collective decision," Pawar said.

The former Union minister is expected to play a crucial role in deciding the future course or action of the opposition alliance.

His party NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar contested 10 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and won eight.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
