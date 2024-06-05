News
Rediff.com  » News » 'We are in NDA': TDP chief Naidu heads to Delhi

'We are in NDA': TDP chief Naidu heads to Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 05, 2024 12:31 IST
Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said his party was in the National Democratic Alliance and that he will be attending the alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi later in the day.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telugu Desam Party President Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan hold a roadshow in Vijayawada during the election campaign. Photograph: @PawanKalyan/X

NDA constituent Janasena party's chief Pawan Kalyan will also be attending the NDA meeting at the national capital, a day after the alliance emerged victorious in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

"We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting. In the course of time, if there is anything we will report to you," Naidu said in a press conference when asked about his Delhi visit.

Janasena sources told PTI that Kalyan also left for the national capital to attend the NDA meeting.

 

Senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to take stock of the Lok Sabha poll results and deliberate on the details of government formation.

The TDP and Janasena, which won 16 and two Lok Sabha seats respectively from Andhra Pradesh, will play a crucial role in government formation at the Centre. The BJP won two seats in the state.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh has suffered a lot during the past five years and he has a job to set it right.

He alleged that the destruction caused during the past five years was so immense, even as systems were destroyed and the economy collapsed in the state.

He further said nobody is permanent in politics and there will be ups and downs.

"The country is permanent, democracy is permanent, political parties are permanent, but power is not permanent," he said.

In a veiled reference to the YSR Congress party, Naidu said political parties will also vanish if they are not straight forward.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
