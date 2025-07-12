HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » What may have caused fuel switch change in doomed AI plane?

What may have caused fuel switch change in doomed AI plane?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 12, 2025 20:04 IST

x

The Air India aircraft, which crashed soon after takeoff in Ahmedabad last month, might have suffered mechanical or power supply issues that could have led to the change in the position of the switches that feed fuel into the plane, experts said on Saturday.

IMAGE: The tail of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed is seen stuck on a building after the incident in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

They also opined that the reasons for the change in fuel switch position will be known during further investigations.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report has mentioned that fuel switches of engine 1 and 2 of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft were cut off within a gap of one second and later turned on before the crash on June 12.

On June 12, the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner began to lose thrust almost immediately after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport and ploughed into a medical college hostel, killing all but one of the 242 onboard and another 19 on ground in the deadliest aviation accident in a decade.

Federation of Indian Pilots (FPI) President and former Air India pilot Captain C S Randhawa said the position of the fuel switches can be changed only with a human interface.

These switches are spring-loaded and have a lock. If they have to be put into RUN position, then first, it has to be pulled out and move into the position, he said.

 

According to him, the switches are generally used in case there has been a flameout of both engines or the pilots have recycled the switches. "It is not clear from the preliminary report as to why the position of the switches was changed", he said and added that there could also have been an interruption in the power supply.

"When the fuel control switch has to be cut off, the pilot flying will say, fuel control switch left, confirm. So, after the confirmation is made by the second pilot, the pilot monitoring will cut off (the switch).

"In this case, the first officer was taking off the aircraft and the captain was pilot monitoring. Now, did this transfer of controls take place between the captain and the first officer? It is not clear from the report at all," he noted.

The fuel switches are below the throttles.

"Now, in case of a dual engine flameout, the auto-throttle switches are put off and fuel control switches are made to cut off and run. Basically, they reactivate," he said.

A former Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said there was a change in the position of the fuel switches and the question is why it happened.

"Now, the investigation will lead in this direction to why this switch position changed, whether it was a mechanical failure, whether it was intentional or unintentional or anything else or if there was a problem... The question is also whether there was a software glitch and or not," he said.

In the report, there is no mention on whether there was any malfunctioning of the fuel switches earlier.

A senior Boeing commander said it is not exactly clear from the preliminary report why the fuel switch was turned to CUTOFF from RUN position. The change might have happened inadvertently, he added.

According to a senior official, who has been part of various aircraft accident investigations, investigations in the coming months will help in ascertaining the reasons, including whether there were any mechanical issues, for the change in position of the fuel switches.

"The aircraft achieved the maximum recorded airspeed of 180 Knots IAS at about 08:08:42 UTC and immediately thereafter, the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec.

"The Engine N1 and N2 began to decrease from their take-off values as the fuel supply to the engines was cut off.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

AI plane crash: How does fuel switch of Boeing 787 work?
AI plane crash: How does fuel switch of Boeing 787 work?
Take-off to crash: What happened to AI plane in 32 seconds
Take-off to crash: What happened to AI plane in 32 seconds
Can't draw...: Minister on Air India crash report
Can't draw...: Minister on Air India crash report
Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB
Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB
Bias toward pilot error: Pilots' association on AI crash report
Bias toward pilot error: Pilots' association on AI crash report

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Lucknow1:33

Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Lucknow

Lotus blooms in Kashmir's Wular lake after 25 years3:36

Lotus blooms in Kashmir's Wular lake after 25 years

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper probe post AAIB report5:40

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD