HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Can't draw conclusions based on pilots' conversation: Minister on AI crash report

Can't draw conclusions based on pilots' conversation: Minister on AI crash report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 12, 2025 15:36 IST

x

Union minister Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s report on the Ahmedabad plane crash was a preliminary one and conclusions cannot be drawn based on it as the conversation between the pilots was very brief.

IMAGE: The wreckage of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight on the rooftop of the doctors' hostel, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI video grab

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation was talking to reporters in Pune about the investigation into the June 12 plane crash.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the city airport, killing all but one of the 242 onboard and another 19 on ground in the deadliest aviation accident in a decade.

 

The AAIB has released its preliminary report on the fatal Air India plane crash. It has found that the fuel supply to both engines was cut off within a second of each other, causing confusion in the cockpit and the airplane plummeting back to ground almost immediately after taking off.

The 15-page report says that in the cockpit voice recording, one unidentified pilot asked the other why he had cut off the fuel, which the other denied.

Mohol said, "This is a preliminary report. We cannot draw any conclusions based on it. Earlier, in case of such accidents, the black box had to be sent abroad. Now, we can complete this investigation quickly ourselves. The AAIB is an independent body. There is no interference from the ministry in it."

"No conclusions can be drawn based on the pilots' conversation as it is very brief. Further investigation is necessary. We should wait for that report," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB
Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB
AI plane crash: How does fuel switch of Boeing 787 work?
AI plane crash: How does fuel switch of Boeing 787 work?
What AAIB Report On AI 171 Crash Says
What AAIB Report On AI 171 Crash Says
AI 171 Crash: A Timeline Of Events
AI 171 Crash: A Timeline Of Events
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Water enters hundreds of houses after Canal breaks down in Bathinda1:20

Water enters hundreds of houses after Canal breaks down...

Anupam, Boman arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend special screening of 'Tanvi The Great'0:31

Anupam, Boman arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend...

Yogi carries the Guru Granth Sahib on his head as the holy book arrived at his official residence3:21

Yogi carries the Guru Granth Sahib on his head as the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD