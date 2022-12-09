News
Rediff.com  » News » What Is Xi Doing In Saudi Arabia?

What Is Xi Doing In Saudi Arabia?

By REDIFF NEWS
December 09, 2022 07:03 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit. Xi will not only meet with Saudi King Salman and his son Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, but also other leaders in the region.

 

IMAGE: Neither the king nor the crown prince were at the airport to receive Xi. Photograph: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman welcomes Xi. Photograph: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: MbS and Xi pose for photographs. Photograph: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
