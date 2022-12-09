What Is Xi Doing In Saudi Arabia?

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit. Xi will not only meet with Saudi King Salman and his son Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, but also other leaders in the region.
IMAGE: Neither the king nor the crown prince were at the airport to receive Xi. Photograph: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters
IMAGE: Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman welcomes Xi. Photograph: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters
IMAGE: MbS and Xi pose for photographs. Photograph: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com