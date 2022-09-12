What Did Modi Tell MbS?

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he met Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler in Jeddah on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter

Dr Jaishankar arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday on a three-day visit to strengthen India's relations with the dominant power in the Arab world. It is his first visit to Saudi Arabia as external affairs minister.

'Honoured to call on HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Apprised him of the progress in our bilateral relations. Thank him for sharing his vision of our ties,' Dr Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, Dr Jaishankar held 'warm and productive' talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh.

The EAM and Prince Faisal co-chaired the first ministerial meeting of the committee on political, security, social and cultural cooperation, established under the framework of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

Dr Jaishankar also addressed diplomats at the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh.

More than 18 per cent of India's crude oil imports are sourced from Saudi Arabia. During FY22 (April-December), bilateral trade was valued at $29.28 billion. During this period, India's imports from Saudi Arabia were valued at $22.65 billion while exports to Saudi Arabia were worth $6.63 billion.

The approximately 2.2 million strong Indian community in Saudi Arabia is the largest expatriate community in the kingdom.