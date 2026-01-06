HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Is Nicolas Maduro's Son Doing?

What Is Nicolas Maduro's Son Doing?

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read
January 06, 2026 12:21 IST

Nicolás Maduro Guerra, Nicolas Maduro's son, attended the opening of Venezuela's 2026 national assembly in Caracas on Monday.

The appearance came days after US special forces captured former president Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, leaving the country in a tense transition.

Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of ousted president Nicolas Maduro, and Yosser Gavidia Flores, Cilia Flores' son, gesture during the opening of the 2026 legislative period at Venezuela's National Assembly

IMAGE: Nicolás Maduro Guerra, right, son of ousted president Nicolas Maduro, and Yosser Gavidia Flores, Cilia Flores' son, at the opening of the 2026 legislative period at Venezuela's national assembly in Caracas, January 5, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

 

 

Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of ousted president Nicolas Maduro, and Yosser Gavidia Flores, Cila Flores' son, attend the opening of the 2026 legislative period and swearing-in of the members of Venezuela's National Assembly

Photograph: Fausto Torrealba/Reuters

 

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is being sworn-in as Venezuela's interim president by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez

IMAGE: Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is being sworn in as Venezuela's interim president by National Assembly President Dr Jorge Rodriguez (her elder brother) in Caracas, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

 

Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, interim President Delcy Rodriguez, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of ousted president Nicolas Maduro, and National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, walk together at the National Assembly

IMAGE: Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, interim President Delcy Rodriguez, Nicolás Maduro Guerra and National Assembly President Dr Jorge Rodriguez at the National Assembly in Caracas, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

 

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez greets attendees following her swearing-in ceremony at the National Assembly

IMAGE: Delcy Rodriguez greets attendees following her swearing-in ceremony, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

 

Yosser Gavidia Flores, Cila Flores' son, attends the opening of the 2026 legislative period and swearing-in of the members of Venezuela's National Assembly

IMAGE: Yosser Gavidia Flores, Cila Flores' son, at the opening of the 2026 legislative period and swearing-in of members of Venezuela's national assembly for a new term, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Fausto Torrealba/Reuters

 

Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez gestures as he attends the opening of the 2026 legislative period

IMAGE: Venezuela's National Assembly President Dr Jorge Rodriguez at the opening of the 2026 legislative period, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Fausto Torrealba/Reuters

 

Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of ousted president Nicolas Maduro, Yosser Gavidia Flores, Cilia Flores' son, and Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, stand next to a picture of ousted president Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores

IMAGE: Nicolás Maduro Guerra and Yosser Gavidia Flores, Cilia Flores' son, and Dr Jorge Rodriguez, stand next to a picture of ousted president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

 

Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez poses with first and second Vice Presidents Pedro Infante and Grecia Colmenares, and other legislators during the opening of the 2026 legislative period

IMAGE: Dr Jorge Rodriguez poses with first and second Vice Presidents Pedro Infante and Grecia Colmenares and other legislators during the opening of the 2026 legislative period, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

 

A demonstrator holds images of U.S.-deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and former President Hugo Chavez during a march outside the National Assembly

IMAGE: A demonstrator holds images of Nicolas Maduro and the late president Hugo Chavez during a march outside the national assembly on the day Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was formally sworn in as Venezuela's interim president, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

 

Demonstrators participate in a march outside the National Assembly on the day Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was formally sworn in as Venezuela's interim president

IMAGE: Demonstrators participate in a march outside the national assembly,January 5, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

 

Demonstrators hold flags depicting Che Guevara and Simon Bolivar during a march outside the National Assembly

IMAGE: Demonstrators hold flags depicting Che Guevara and Simon Bolivar during a march outside the national assembly on the day Nicolas Maduro appeared in a New York court after the Trump administration removed him from power, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

 

Demonstrators participate in a march outside the National Assembly on the day Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was formally sworn in as Venezuela's interim president

IMAGE: Demonstrators participate in a march outside the national assembly,January 5, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
