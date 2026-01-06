What Is Nicolas Maduro's Son Doing?

Nicolás Maduro Guerra, Nicolas Maduro's son, attended the opening of Venezuela's 2026 national assembly in Caracas on Monday.

The appearance came days after US special forces captured former president Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, leaving the country in a tense transition.

IMAGE: Nicolás Maduro Guerra, right, son of ousted president Nicolas Maduro, and Yosser Gavidia Flores, Cilia Flores' son, at the opening of the 2026 legislative period at Venezuela's national assembly in Caracas, January 5, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Photograph: Fausto Torrealba/Reuters

IMAGE: Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is being sworn in as Venezuela's interim president by National Assembly President Dr Jorge Rodriguez (her elder brother) in Caracas, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, interim President Delcy Rodriguez, Nicolás Maduro Guerra and National Assembly President Dr Jorge Rodriguez at the National Assembly in Caracas, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Delcy Rodriguez greets attendees following her swearing-in ceremony, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: Yosser Gavidia Flores, Cila Flores' son, at the opening of the 2026 legislative period and swearing-in of members of Venezuela's national assembly for a new term, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Fausto Torrealba/Reuters

IMAGE: Venezuela's National Assembly President Dr Jorge Rodriguez at the opening of the 2026 legislative period, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Fausto Torrealba/Reuters

IMAGE: Nicolás Maduro Guerra and Yosser Gavidia Flores, Cilia Flores' son, and Dr Jorge Rodriguez, stand next to a picture of ousted president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Jorge Rodriguez poses with first and second Vice Presidents Pedro Infante and Grecia Colmenares and other legislators during the opening of the 2026 legislative period, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator holds images of Nicolas Maduro and the late president Hugo Chavez during a march outside the national assembly on the day Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was formally sworn in as Venezuela's interim president, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators participate in a march outside the national assembly,January 5, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators hold flags depicting Che Guevara and Simon Bolivar during a march outside the national assembly on the day Nicolas Maduro appeared in a New York court after the Trump administration removed him from power, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators participate in a march outside the national assembly,January 5, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

