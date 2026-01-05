Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge Of Venezuela

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has shared images on social media of her attending emergency meetings with a large group of officials.
Venuzuelans who know Rodriguez told The New York Times newspaper on Sunday that Delcy is deeply ambitious -- almost a Machiavellian figure -- who would be happy to take charge of the country now that Nicolas Maduro is locked up in an American prison.
Delcy and her brother Dr Jorge Rodriguez -- a psychiatrist who is currently speaker of Venuzuela's national assembly -- are the children of a socialist revolutionary who died of torture when he was being interrogated by the country's secret service in 1976 for the kidnapping of an American businessman. Jorge was 10 and Delcy 7 then.
Their mother instilled in them a deep sense of ambition, which bloomed under the Hugo Chavez regime. Before he became speaker, Jorge served briefly as vice president and then mayor of the capital Caracas for over a decade.
Mauro appointed Delcy as the country's first woman foreign minister before she moved to the vice presidency a couple of years ago.
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff