What Is Mukesh Ambani Praying For?

Mukesh Ambani visited the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

The Reliance chairman was accompanied by Radhika Merchant, who is engaged to his younger son Anant Ambani.

The Ambani family, including the late patriarch Dhirubhai Ambani and matriarch Kokilaben Ambani, worship Shrinathji.

After offering prayers at the temple, MDA returned to Udaipur and left for Mumbai.

IMAGE: Mukeshbhai during his visit to the Shrinathji temple on Monday, September 12, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The tycoon, who turned 65 on April 19 this year, was accompanied by his son Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant (top, left)... Photograph: ANI Photo