What does colour...?: Shankaracharya on 'saffron terror' term

The debate over the term 'saffron terror' continues after the judgment in the Malegaon blasts case.

IMAGE: Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand. Photograph: ANI Photo

Commenting on the term, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj underlined that colour means nothing with the word terrorism and noted that those who associate a colour with terrorism are the supporters of terrorism.

"A terrorist is a terrorist...What does colour mean with the word terrorism? Terrorism is terrorism, and a zero-tolerance policy should be adopted against it... The Malegaon blast happened, but you could not find the person who committed it...Those who look for colours in terrorism are supporters of terrorism," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders said the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case was a "slap on the face" of people who coined the term "saffron terror".

A special Mumbai court on July 31 acquitted former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and five others in the case, noting that the prosecution had not adduced cogent and reliable evidence to warrant conviction and prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Six people were killed and 101 were injured in the blast in Maharashtra's Nashik district on September 29, 2008.

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand also said that a cow should have been taken into the new Parliament building at Central Vista during its inauguration.

"If a statue of a cow can enter Parliament, why can't a living cow be taken inside?" he asked reporters on Sunday.

The seer said the Sengol held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while entering the new Parliament building showed a cow engraved on the sceptre.

"A real cow should have also been taken into the building to bestow blessings. If there is a delay, we will take cows from all over the country and bring them to Parliament," he said, adding this would ensure the PM and the building receive blessings of a real cow.

The Sengol is installed in the Lower House of the Parliament.

He also demanded that the Maharashtra government immediately frame a protocol on cow felicitation.

"The state has not yet declared how to honour the cow. It should finalise a protocol so that people can follow it, and also fix penalties for its violation," he said.

The Shankaracharya demanded that every assembly constituency in India have a "Ramadham" — a cow shelter accommodating 100 cows.

"A total of 4,123 Ramadhams will be built across the country. The shelters will focus on daily cow service, protection, and promoting indigenous breeds," he added.

Those following the protocol while caring for cows would be financially rewarded.

"A person taking care of 100 cows will receive Rs 2 lakh per month," he added.

The Hindu pontiff further said that the Dharma Sansad has passed a congratulatory resolution in support of Hoshangabad MP Darshan Singh Chowdhary, who has demanded that the cow be declared as Rashtramata (Mother of the Nation).

The Shankaracharya said people should support only those candidates who protect cows and work for legislation in their interest.

"The present regime has not yet satisfied us. Cow slaughter must be completely stopped in India," he added.

Addressing the language controversy, he said, "Hindi was first recognised for administrative use. The Marathi-speaking state was formed in 1960, and Marathi was recognised later. Hindi represents several dialects — the same applies to Marathi, which has borrowed from its dialects."

The seer said any violence should be treated as a criminal offence.

He demanded justice in the Malegaon blast case, stating that the real culprits must be punished.

"It is ridiculous that the government is celebrating Amrit Kaal while cows who provide us with milk are being slaughtered. Those in government cannot be called our brothers unless they stand in support of cows," he said.

With inputs from PTI