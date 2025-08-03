Maharashtra leaders' 'sanatani terror' remarks spark row

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's remarks suggesting the use of the term 'Sanatani or Hindu terrorist' instead of 'saffron terrorism' and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Jitendra Awhad's 'sanatani terrorism' barb have triggered a row in Maharashtra, evoking sharp rebuke from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Adding fuel to the fire, another NCP-SP leader, Rohit Pawar, on Sunday drew parallels between Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse, and the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the media on Thursday after the NIA court acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, former chief minister Chavan said, "I request, don't use the term 'saffron terrorism'. If you must, then say 'Sanatani terrorist' or 'Hindu terrorist'".

He, however, stressed that terrorism has no caste or religion.

Echoing Chavan, Awhad on Saturday stated that "Sanatani terrorism must be acknowledged."

"It is not a recent phenomenon; it has existed since ancient times,' Awhad posted on X and cited various historical incidents where, according to him, thinkers and social reformers were persecuted by what he described as 'Sanatani terrorists'.

'Those who harassed Lord Buddha, killed Buddhist monks, opposed the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and conspired against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were all sanatani terrorists,' Awhad alleged.

'Those who threw cow dung at Savitribai Phule, boycotted Mahatma Phule, attacked Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh, and denied water to the oppressed were Sanatani terrorists,' he alleged.

Awhad claimed that those who shot Mahatma Gandhi while he was going to prayer, and those who view Manusmriti as more important than the Constitution written by Dr Ambedkar, are the same (sanatani terrorists).

On Sunday, Rohit Pawar echoed similar views.

'Whether it was Nathuram Godse who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi or the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, the root of terrorism lies in extremist ideology. Terrorism has no colour, only radical thought is its foundation,' Pawar posted on X.

He stated that Hinduism has always supported equality, humanity, and the teachings of saints, stressing that the tradition based on Manusmriti cannot be part of Hinduism.

'We burnt Manusmriti in the past, we burn it today, and we will continue to burn it in the future,' he added.

Pawar, grandnephew of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, questioned the 'silence' of so-called Hindutva leaders over various social issues concerning farmers, women, and youth.

'Today, farmers are in distress, women's safety and unemployment are pressing issues. Why don't the so-called Hindutva leaders raise their voices on these? Don't they see Hindu farmers committing suicide or Hindu youth wandering for jobs?' he questioned.

Hitting back, Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye on Sunday evening accused Awhad and Pawar of peddling 'Hindu hatred' for 'appeasement politics'.

'Pawar and Awhad's Hindu hatred and appeasement politics are not stopping. The examples they give are not supported by the Hindu community. In fact, those people were considered criminals. But it was Awhad who once glorified terrorists like Ishrat Jahan. Have you forgotten Batla House, where terrorists were killed in an encounter and Sonia Gandhi was reportedly in tears?' Upadhye posted on X.

He alleged that the Congress tried to associate terrorism with the saffron colour, which symbolises sacrifice. 'It was an attempt to label Hindus as terrorists.'

The BJP leader asked Awhad if he would mention Muslim terrorists and condemn the brutal killing of Hindus in Pahalgam.

"You have repeatedly used the phrase 'Sanatani terrorist'. Can you once mention Muslim terrorists and condemn those who killed Hindus in Pahalgam? You are quick to defame Sanatan Dharma but hesitate to name Muslim terrorists. Those who glorify Ishrat Jahan have no moral right to talk about Sanatan Dharma," he added.

He accused Rohit Pawar of trying to frame a Hindu terrorism narrative.

"Did you remember Hindus when their place of worship was desecrated in Daund (a town in Pune district)? When your government (MVA) jailed Navneet Rana for reciting Hanuman Chalisa, did you think of Hindus then? Now you remember Hindu farmers and youth just to spread a narrative of Hindu terrorism. People will not fall for this hypocrisy. The Hindu community sees through your true face," he said.

The BJP had described the acquittal of all the seven accused in the Malegaon blast case as a slap on the face of Congress for defaming Hindus by coining the term saffron terrorism.