I was asked to arrest Mohan Bhagwat in Malegaon case: Ex-cop

A former police official who was part of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad that probed the 2008 Malegaon blast case claimed on Thursday that he had been asked to apprehend Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the 10th Anuvrat Nyas Nidhi Vyakhyan on the theme of “Issues of the World and Bharatiyata”, at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, July 22, 2025. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The objective behind the order was to establish that there was "saffron terror", alleged retired inspector Mehiboob Mujawar, reacting to the trial court's verdict acquitting all seven accused including former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

The court's ruling undid the "fake things" done by the ATS, he said, speaking at Solapur.

Notably, while the ATS probed the case initially, it was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency.

"The verdict exposed the fake investigation done by a fake officer," Mujawar further said, naming a senior official.

He was part of the ATS team which probed the blast at Malegaon on September 29, 2008, which killed six and injured 101 others, Mujawar said, claiming that he was asked to "go and catch" Mohan Bhagwat.

"I can not say what investigation the ATS did then and why....But I was given some confidential orders regarding personalities like Ram Kalsangra, Sandip Dange, Dilip Patidar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. All these orders were not such that one could follow them," he said.

He, in fact, did not follow them as they were "horrific" and he knew the reality, Mujawar added.

"It was beyond my capacity to apprehend a towering personality like Mohan Bhagwat. As I did not follow the orders, a false case was registered against me and it destroyed my career of 40 years," he alleged.

He had documentary proof to back his claims, the former police official said.

"There was no saffron terrorism. Everything was fake," he said.