West Bengal Polls Phase II: Touch And Go Seats

Polling for West Bengal's remaining 142 assembly seats will be held in the second phase on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

IMAGE: Election Commission staff collect Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs as they leave for their polling stations on the eve of the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections at the Netaji indoor stadium in Kolkata, April 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Election Commission of India data shows 12 assembly seats in 2021 were decided by narrow victory margins below 4 per cent.

Bangaon Dakshin emerged as one of the closest contests between BJP and Trinamool Congress candidates.

BJP's Swapan Majumder secured Bangaon Dakshin by just 1,104 votes, defeating TMC candidate Alo Rani Sarkar.

Touch And Go Seats

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, 12 seats in the 2021 assembly elections had a victory margin of less than 4%.

Of this, the Bangaon Dakshin seat was won by the BJP's Swapan Majumder defeating the Trinamool Congress' Alo Rani Sarkar by a margin of 1,104 votes.

The Bardhaman Dakshin seat was won by the TMC's Khokan Das defeating Sandip Nandi of the BJP by a margin of 3.94 per cent votes.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff