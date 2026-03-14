5 Indians killed, 1 missing in West Asia conflict: MEA

Indian missions remain open round the clock and are constantly working to provide assistance.

IMAGE: Smoke billows after debris from a successful interception caused minor damage to the facade of a building according to Dubai Media Office in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on March 13, 2026, in this screengrab taken from social media video. Photograph: Social Media via Reuters

Key Points The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that five Indians have died and one is missing in incidents linked to the West Asia conflict.

Indian missions in Oman, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates are coordinating with authorities for assistance and repatriation.

An attack in Sohar, Oman, killed two Indians and injured 10 others, though none of the injured are in serious condition.

Fifteen crew members from the vessel Safesea Vishnu were safely evacuated and are currently staying in Basra, Iraq.

Two Indian LPG vessels carrying 92,700 tonnes of LPG have successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensions following the killing of Ali Khamenei.

Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs, on Saturday informed that five Indians have been killed and one is missing due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

He added that Indian missions remain open round the clock and are constantly working to provide assistance.

Mahajan made the remarks during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia in the national capital.

He said, "We have five Indians who have lost their lives and one who is missing in an earlier incident. Our missions in Oman, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates remain in touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased after completing the requisite formalities."

He underlined that all support is being provided to seafarers in the region and that the MEA is in close coordination with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Indian nationals being assisted: MEA

Mahajan added that for places such as Bahrain and Kuwait, from where direct flights are not operating, Indian nationals are being assisted with visa extensions and transit visas to travel to India via Saudi Arabia.

He also shared an update on the attack in Sohar city in Oman, which resulted in the death of two Indians and injuries to ten others, adding that none of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

"Our mission has been on the ground and is rendering all assistance and is in constant touch with the concerned Omani authorities, local companies, hospitals, and families of the affected Indians. The Embassy is also coordinating to facilitate the early return of the mortal remains of the two deceased Indian nationals to India," he said.

Regarding the Safesea Vishnu incident, he said officials are working for the early return of the 15 crew members who were safely evacuated and are currently staying at a hotel in Basra, Iraq.

"They are also working with the concerned authorities for the early return of the mortal remains of the Indian national to India," he added.

2 Indian LPG vessels cross Strait of Hormuz

Also at the briefing, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, said that two Indian-flagged LPG-carrying vessels -- Shivalik and Nanda Devi -- have transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are now on their way to India carrying approximately 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG.

The developments come amid the evolving security situation in West Asia following the killing of Ali Khamenei on February 28 in joint US-Israeli strikes in Iran.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets.

As the war enters its 14th day, exchanges of fire continue, with threats of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies.

Meanwhile, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security.