'We're in war': Trump says downing of US jet not to affect Iran talks

These remarks represent the leader's first public response to the loss of an American plane during the hostilities, occurring as combat actions and diplomatic initiatives proceed simultaneously.

IMAGE: United States President Donald John Trump addresses the nation on the Iran war, April 1, 2026. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool/Reuters

US President Donald Trump has asserted that the destruction of an American military aircraft will have no bearing on diplomatic discussions with Iran, according to a report by NBC News.

Key Points Dismissing the notion that the event would impede negotiations, the President stated, "No, not at all. No, it's war. We're in war."

Trump refused to elaborate on the particulars of the "search-and-rescue efforts," noting the delicate nature of the matter.

Amidst this diplomatic friction, Tehran has intensified its military claims.

Dismissing the notion that the event would impede negotiations, the President stated, "No, not at all. No, it's war. We're in war."

These remarks represent the leader's first public response to the loss of an American plane during the hostilities, occurring as combat actions and diplomatic initiatives proceed simultaneously.

Trump refused to elaborate on the particulars of the "search-and-rescue efforts," noting the delicate nature of the matter, and expressed dissatisfaction with how the press has reported on the "complex and active military operation."

Amidst this diplomatic friction, Tehran has intensified its military claims. Iran asserted it downed an American A-10 aircraft near the Strait of Hormuz, according to Al Jazeera, citing the Tasnim news agency. The report stated the "aircraft was targeted in waters south of and around the strategic waterway," though the "claim could not be independently verified."

The "A-10 is a US ground-attack aircraft designed for close air support missions," particularly against ground forces. In a related development, American forces successfully retrieved a crew member from a US fighter jet brought down over Iran, according to CNN. The individual is reportedly alive, "in US custody and receiving medical treatment."

While one person has been recovered, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain as "search and rescue operations were ongoing." Technical details confirmed the downed plane was an "F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet," typically operated by a two-person team.

CNN's analysis of images released by Iranian media verified that the wreckage matches an F-15, while The Wall Street Journal cited Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, which first reported Friday that the jet had been targeted.

IRIB shared a map circling the region where the hunt for the pilots has been conducted.

While the exact crash site remains unconfirmed, geolocated footage from Khuzestan Province showed low-flying aircraft in a formation typical of air-to-air refuelling operations. This marks the first time a US aircraft has been downed over Iran during the current conflict.

US outlet Axios confirmed the rescue mission was underway as Iranian media circulated photographs of debris, including a tail fin appearing to belong to the 494th Fighter Squadron based at RAF Lakenheath.

Despite the evidence, the US military and White House have not officially commented on the pilots' status.

These military losses coincide with a diplomatic breakdown, as negotiations aimed at securing a truce have reportedly stalled after Tehran declined to participate in scheduled discussions, according to The Wall Street Journal.