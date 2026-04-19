Thousands Of Weight Loss Injections Seized In Gurugram

Thousands of weight loss and diabetes injections have been seized in Gurugram, prompting an investigation into their authenticity and illegal supply.

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Key Points Thousands of injections used for weight loss and diabetes treatment were seized in Gurugram.

The injections, priced between Rs 13,000 and Rs 25,000 per dose, were illegally supplied by an employee of Hampert.

The Drug Control Department is investigating the authenticity and quality of the seized injections.

The injections were procured from Delhi's Bhagirath Palace market and billed to a Gurugram address.

A vehicle carrying a consignment of thousands of injections used for weight loss and diabetes treatment was seized in a raid conducted by the Drug Control Department in the DLF Phase 4 area here on Sunday, officials said.

Investigation Launched Into Illegal Injection Supply

The department's team received information that an employee of a company, Hampert, was illegally supplying these injections. Based on the input, the team intercepted the vehicle of the accused, Muzzamil, and apprehended him. He was later arrested by police, Drug Control Department, Drug Inspector Amandeep Chauhan said.

During a search of the vehicle, thousands of injections were recovered. Priced between Rs 13,000 and Rs 25,000 per dose, they were procured from Delhi's Bhagirath Palace market and billed to a Gurugram address, the officer said.

Authenticity And Quality Under Scrutiny

"We are investigating the packaging, quality and authenticity of the injections. We are examining whether these injections came from a licensed company or were counterfeits and were being supplied in the market without authorisation," Chauhan said.

If found to be counterfeits, strict action will be taken against those involved, he said.

The seized injections are typically prescribed by doctors for weight management and diabetes control. Under Indian law, the sale of counterfeit or unapproved drugs can lead to significant penalties and jail time. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the injections and the extent of the illegal distribution network.