HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Thousands Of Weight Loss Injections Seized In Gurugram

Thousands Of Weight Loss Injections Seized In Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 19, 2026 13:40 IST

x

Thousands of weight loss and diabetes injections have been seized in Gurugram, prompting an investigation into their authenticity and illegal supply.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaboompics.com/Pexels.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaboompics.com/Pexels.com

Key Points

  • Thousands of injections used for weight loss and diabetes treatment were seized in Gurugram.
  • The injections, priced between Rs 13,000 and Rs 25,000 per dose, were illegally supplied by an employee of Hampert.
  • The Drug Control Department is investigating the authenticity and quality of the seized injections.
  • The injections were procured from Delhi's Bhagirath Palace market and billed to a Gurugram address.

A vehicle carrying a consignment of thousands of injections used for weight loss and diabetes treatment was seized in a raid conducted by the Drug Control Department in the DLF Phase 4 area here on Sunday, officials said.

Investigation Launched Into Illegal Injection Supply

The department's team received information that an employee of a company, Hampert, was illegally supplying these injections. Based on the input, the team intercepted the vehicle of the accused, Muzzamil, and apprehended him. He was later arrested by police, Drug Control Department, Drug Inspector Amandeep Chauhan said.

 

During a search of the vehicle, thousands of injections were recovered. Priced between Rs 13,000 and Rs 25,000 per dose, they were procured from Delhi's Bhagirath Palace market and billed to a Gurugram address, the officer said.

Authenticity And Quality Under Scrutiny

"We are investigating the packaging, quality and authenticity of the injections. We are examining whether these injections came from a licensed company or were counterfeits and were being supplied in the market without authorisation," Chauhan said.

If found to be counterfeits, strict action will be taken against those involved, he said.

The seized injections are typically prescribed by doctors for weight management and diabetes control. Under Indian law, the sale of counterfeit or unapproved drugs can lead to significant penalties and jail time. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the injections and the extent of the illegal distribution network.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Centre Cracks Down on GLP-1 Drug Misuse
Centre Cracks Down on GLP-1 Drug Misuse
Man Arrested for Selling Counterfeit Weight Loss Products Online Using Duplicate Branding
Man Arrested for Selling Counterfeit Weight Loss Products Online Using Duplicate Branding
Fraudulent Call Centre Busted in Delhi: 11 Arrested in Weight-Loss Product Scam
Fraudulent Call Centre Busted in Delhi: 11 Arrested in Weight-Loss Product Scam
Delhi Drug Department Seizes Insulin Stocks Over Storage Violations
Delhi Drug Department Seizes Insulin Stocks Over Storage Violations
Delhi Traffic Police Crackdown: How a Fake Sticker Racket Was Exposed
Delhi Traffic Police Crackdown: How a Fake Sticker Racket Was Exposed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai-', Satabdi Roy EXPOSES Hidden Agenda Behind Women's Quota!3:49

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai-', Satabdi Roy EXPOSES Hidden...

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet 0:25

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show 1:05

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO