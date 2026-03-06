HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Drug Department Seizes Insulin Stocks Over Storage Violations

Source: PTI
March 06, 2026 18:52 IST

Delhi's drug control department cracks down on wholesale drug firms, seizing insulin stocks worth over Rs 20 lakh due to critical storage and regulatory violations, raising concerns about medicine safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Drugs Control Department seized over Rs 20 lakh worth of insulin from wholesale drug firms.
  • The seizures were due to alleged violations of storage and regulatory norms, including cold chain maintenance.
  • Several insulin products were found with defaced inscriptions, indicating they were meant for government supply, and firms lacked purchase records.
  • Some firms were storing insulin at room temperature, violating cold chain storage conditions.
  • The firms have been booked under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and samples have been sent for testing.

The Delhi Drugs Control Department has seized insulin stocks worth over Rs 20 lakh from wholesale drug firms in the capital for allegedly violating storage and regulatory norms, an official statement said on Friday.

The action was carried out during a special enforcement drive conducted at a wholesale drug market on the directions of Delhi Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, to ensure the availability of safe and quality medicines, particularly insulin preparations which require strict cold chain maintenance.

 

During the inspection, six wholesale drug firms were checked, of which four were found to be violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs Rules, 1945, officials said.

A total of 2,104 units of insulin preparations worth Rs 20,06,024 were seized during the drive.

Details of the Seized Insulin

Officials said several insulin products including Tresiba FlexTouch -- 100 units per millilitre cartridges (100 IU per ml) -- Glaritus (100 IU per ml), Humalog Mix50 KwikPen (100 IU per ml), Apidra SoloStar (100 IU per ml) and Toujeo SoloStar (300 IU per ml), were found to have defaced inscriptions indicating they were meant for government or institutional supply, and the firms could not produce valid purchase records for the stock.

Two firms were also found storing insulin at room temperature, in gross violation of prescribed cold chain storage conditions, they said.

Officials said the two firms have been booked under relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs Rules, 1945, and samples of the seized drugs have been sent for testing to verify their quality and compliance with standards.

"Ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines for citizens is our foremost priority. Any violation involving life-saving medicines like insulin will invite strict action under the law," they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
