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Fraudulent Call Centre Busted in Delhi: 11 Arrested in Weight-Loss Product Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 16:43 IST

Delhi Police dismantle a fraudulent call centre in Govindpuri, arresting 11 individuals involved in a nationwide weight-loss product scam that lured victims into making repeated payments.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted a fraudulent call centre, Herbitecture Healthcare, operating from Govindpuri, arresting 11 people.
  • The call centre allegedly scammed people across India by advertising weight-loss products on social media and inducing repeated payments.
  • The investigation began after a Gurugram resident filed a cyber fraud complaint regarding a Rs 13,200 loss.
  • The accused gained victims' trust by initially delivering products before requesting further payments and then ceasing contact.
  • The alleged kingpins, Sandeep Chaudhary and Ashwini Kumar, have been arrested and further investigation is underway.

The Delhi Police has arrested 11 persons, including two alleged kingpins, after they busted a fraudulent call centre operating from south Delhi's Govindpuri area, an official said on Friday.

The racket, run under the name Herbitecture Healthcare, allegedly duped people across the country by advertising weight-loss products on social media platforms and luring customers into making repeated payments, police in a statement said.

 

The action followed analysis of a cyber fraud complaint of Rs 13,200 registered on the NCRP portal by a Gurugram resident, which led police to a mule bank account used to siphon off funds from multiple victims, they said.

Details of the Raid and Seized Items

During the raid on Thursday, police found over 30 employees, including tele-callers, engaged in the operation. A total of 35 mobile phones, three laptops, a desktop, 15 SIM cards, returned parcels, and bank-related documents were seized.

The police said the accused initially delivered products to gain trust before inducing victims to make further payments on false promises and then cutting off contact.

Arrest and Investigation

The arrested kingpins have been identified as Sandeep Chaudhary and Ashwini Kumar alias Tushar, both of whom had prior experience in similar operations. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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