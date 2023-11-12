We will tear your arrogance: Uddhav warns Shinde over razing shakha

Attacking the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for "bulldozing" a 'shakha' (local level office) controlled by the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, its chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said those high on power will be taught a lesson.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray meets people in Kalwa, near Mumbai, November 11, 2023. Photograph: Courtesy Shiv Sena-UBT on X

Thackeray, along with top leaders of the Sena-UBT, went to Mumbra here to visit the razed shakha but had to face resistance from workers of the CM's Shiv Sena, who also showed black flags.

As the situation turned tense, Thackeray and his party colleagues left the site, just metres away from the razed shakha.

Mumbra is a Muslim dominated area in Thane, which is the stronghold of CM Shinde.

Addressing party workers in Mumbra, Thackeray said, "Those who are high on power bulldozed the shakha. I have come here to show you the bulldozer. Our posters were torn. We will tear your arrogance into pieces in the polls."

Alleging that the administration had become helpless, the former CM said, "Our land (shakha) has been encroached upon. We have all the documents."

The shakha will assemble everyday, the Shiv Sena-UBT asserted.

Cautioning the administration and the police, Thackeray said, "You are not slaves of the thieves. You have protected the thieves, but the thieves have disturbed the honeycomb. Now the honeybees will sting you."

Speaking to reporters later, Thackeray said this same government got the police to lathi-charge 'warkaris' as well as Maratha quota agitators.

Thackeray said he and his supporters did not break the police barricades kept at the site of the shakha as they did not want a law and order situation during Diwali as it would inconvenience people.

"However, it does not mean we will always be silent. The state government brought hired goons and gave them police protection. This is absolutely disgraceful," he said.

Thackeray was accompanied by MPs Vinayak Raut, Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Rajan Vichare and Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad.

Earlier in the day, former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske, who is part of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, had said the shakha was taken over and demolished as it was being used for illegal activities.

Thackeray refused to comment on questions based on allegations made by Mhaske and other leaders of the Shinde faction.