Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav told me to attack ex-CM house: Shinde MLA

Uddhav told me to attack ex-CM house: Shinde MLA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 11, 2023 10:06 IST
MLA Sada Sarvankar of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde has claimed in a viral video that he was incited by their party leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut to attack former CM Manohar Joshi's house in 2009.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thakreay with former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi. Photograph: ANI Photo

None from the Thackeray camp or Raut were available for comments on Sarvankar's allegations.

Sarvankar apparently made the remarks during an address at a public function.

 

Joshi's residence in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area was attacked by a few Shiv Sena workers in September 2009, ahead of state assembly elections, when Sarvankar was denied a ticket.

"I was told by Uddhav Thackeray to attack Joshi's residence because the latter had opposed my ticket. As I left with my workers, I received a call from Sanjay Raut instructing me to carry petrol,” claimed Sarvankar, who represents the Mahim constituency, in the video.

Later, Sarvankar joined the Congress before returning to the Sena fold after a few years.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
