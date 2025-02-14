We Will NEVER FORGET Them

The Central Reserve Police Force paid tribute to 40 of its personnel who were killed in the horrific Pulwama terror attack on this day six years ago.
On that fateful afternoon of February 14, 2019, a CRPF convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the tragic loss of 40 brave soldiers.
The terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. The scale of the tragedy shocked the entire nation, triggering widespread grief and outrage.
The sacrifice of the 40 CRPF personnel will always be remembered as long as Bharat exists.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com