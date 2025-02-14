HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
We Will NEVER FORGET Them

February 14, 2025

The Central Reserve Police Force paid tribute to 40 of its personnel who were killed in the horrific Pulwama terror attack on this day six years ago.

On that fateful afternoon of February 14, 2019, a CRPF convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the tragic loss of 40 brave soldiers.

The terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. The scale of the tragedy shocked the entire nation, triggering widespread grief and outrage.

The sacrifice of the 40 CRPF personnel will always be remembered as long as Bharat exists.

 

IMAGE: The memorial for the 40 CRPF jawans killed in the February 14, 2019 suicide attack is inscribed with all their names along with their photographs.

 

IMAGE: Senior CRPF officers pay tribute at the memorial for the 40 CRPF jawans in Lethpora Pulwama, February 14, 2025, here and below. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

 

IMAGE: BJP leaders pay homage and offer prayers at the site of the Lethpora suicide attack.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard near the site of the Lethpora suicide attack.

