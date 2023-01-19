News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Want neighbourly ties with Pak but...': India on peace talks

'Want neighbourly ties with Pak but...': India on peace talks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 19, 2023 19:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered to hold bilateral talks, India on Thursday said it always wanted normal neighbourly ties with Pakistan but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence for such a relationship.

The comments by external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came when asked at a media briefing about Sharif's offer last week to hold talks between the two countries to resolve outstanding issues such as Kashmir.

 

"We have said that we have always wanted normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. But there should be a conducive atmosphere in which there is no terror, hostility or violence. That remains our position," Bagchi said.

In an interview with UAE-based Al Arabiya news channel last week, Sharif said that Pakistan has learnt its lesson after three wars with India and now it wants to live in peace with India, if "we are able to resolve our genuine problems".

"We have three wars with India and it only brought more misery, poverty and unemployment to the people," Sharif said.

"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is that let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir, where flagrant violations of human rights are taking place day in and day out," he said.

However, the Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office later said negotiations are not possible without India revoking its 2019 actions on Kashmir.

India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such an engagement.

The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

The relations further deteriorated after India in August 2019 announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pakistan must never again feature in J-K talks
Pakistan must never again feature in J-K talks
No talks possible with India until...: Pak PM
No talks possible with India until...: Pak PM
India will only talk to Pak about PoK, not about J&K
India will only talk to Pak about PoK, not about J&K
Mumbai struggles with traffic jams during PM's visit
Mumbai struggles with traffic jams during PM's visit
BBC film: Sunak defends Modi, snubs Pak-origin MP
BBC film: Sunak defends Modi, snubs Pak-origin MP
Modi gifts Rs 38k cr infra ahead of Mumbai civic poll
Modi gifts Rs 38k cr infra ahead of Mumbai civic poll
BAFTA Nominations: RRR Out, All That Breathes In
BAFTA Nominations: RRR Out, All That Breathes In
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

We've learnt our lesson: Pak PM seeks talks with Modi

We've learnt our lesson: Pak PM seeks talks with Modi

Modi govt forced Pakistan to talk peace

Modi govt forced Pakistan to talk peace

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances