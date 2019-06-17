WB doctors to call off strike after meeting Mamata

June 17, 2019 18:30 IST

The protesting doctors in West Bengal on Monday agreed to withdraw their week-long stir after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced steps to scale up security at hospitals.

Photograph: Sivaram V/Reuters

An assurance to call off the strike came at a meeting Banerjee held with representatives of the striking doctors at the state secretariat.

"We are satisfied with the meeting," a representative of the doctors said, assuring Banerjee that the strike is going to be called off.

A formal announcement on withdrawal of the strike is likely to be made from the epicentre of the protest, the NRS Medical College and Hospital.

During the meeting, it is learnt that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma to deploy a nodal police officer in every hospital.

She has also accepted the proposal of doctors to set up a grievance redressal cell in government hospitals.

Banerjee on Saturday had extended an olive branch to the agitating doctors by promising not to invoke the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act and appealed to them to resume work immediately.

She also said that the state government would bear all medical expenses for the treatment of the two junior doctors, who were assaulted in a Kolkata hospital that triggered the strike.

Both the junior and senior doctors are on strike for the last five days after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on June 10.

Several doctors across the country have been protesting against the violence.

The Centre has sought a report from the state government on measures taken to resolve the ongoing strike by doctors.

-- With inputs from ANI