'Watch what happens to these scumbags today': Trump as war enters 13th day

Trump said the United States was 'totally destroying' Iran's regime militarily and economically.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Nathan Howard/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points President Donald Trump warned Tehran to 'watch what happens today' as the West Asia conflict entered its 13th day.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Iran's navy and air force had been largely destroyed and its missiles and drones were being decimated.

The IRGC said it had launched the 44th phase of Operation True Promise 4, firing Kheibar Shekan missiles at Israeli military positions and US bases across West Asia.

Iran's Khatam al Anbiya Headquarters commander said Iranian forces would fight 'to the last breath'.

United States President Donald Trump on Friday signalled the US intention of going all out in its campaign against Iran's Islamic regime, warning Iran to watch out for what would happen today and saying that the US was winning the conflict despite what reports claimed.

'We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning. Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honour it is to do so,' Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Iran launches 44th phase of Operation True Promise 4

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it had launched the 44th phase of its Operation True Promise 4, targeting a series of key military sites in Israeli occupied lands and US bases across West Asia.

IRGC said, the operation began with a heavy barrage of Kheibar Shekan missiles, each carrying a one-ton warhead, which hit multiple strategic locations, including Israeli military positions in the Palestinian territories, Tel Aviv, Eilat, and West Al-Quds.

The commander of Iran's Khatam al Anbiya headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi said in a statement that Iranian armed forces will stand to the 'last breath' against enemies.

The enemy, he added, will be 'forced to pay the price for its crimes'.

Trump underestimated Iran: Report

Earlier, a CNN report said that the Trump administration reportedly underestimated the likelihood that Iran would close the strategic Strait of Hormuz in response to US military strikes.

CNN sources revealed that while planning for the ongoing military operation, the Pentagon and the National Security Council did not fully anticipate that Iran would attempt to close the waterway, despite long-standing contingency plans developed by the US military for such a scenario.

Officials from the US Departments of Energy and Treasury were present at some planning meetings before the operation began, but CNN sources said the detailed economic forecasts and interagency analysis that typically shape major decisions were not central to the discussions.

On Thursday, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, indicated that the closure of the Strait would remain a pressure tactic, according to remarks broadcast on Iranian state television.

"Dear fighter brothers! The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defence. Furthermore, the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used," he said.

Khamenei said that Iran had identified sites which he claimed were vulnerable for future strikes from the Islamic Republic.

"Studies have been conducted regarding the opening of additional fronts in areas where the enemy has negligible experience and would be highly vulnerable, and their activation will be carried out if the state of war persists and in accordance with the observance of interests," he said.

Later, Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani however stated that Tehran has no intention to close the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict but added that it is their 'right to preserve the peace and security in this waterway'.