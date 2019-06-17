Watch LIVE! All the action from Parliament

June 17, 2019 10:26 IST

The first session of 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, which will see the passing of the Union Budget and some key legislations like triple talaq bill being on top of the government agenda.

The government had promulgated as many as 10 ordinances for the session which ends on July 26 and will have 30 sittings.

Among the bills that will be introduced, the one on triple talaq could prove to be contentious.

The first two days of the session will be completely devoted to oath-taking by 542 members of the lower House of the Parliament.

The oath-taking by the new members will be overseen by the pro tem Speaker Virendra Kumar.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered him the oath of the office on Monday morning at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before the Parliament Session began.

He will be assisted by a panel of senior members including Kodikunnil Suresh and Bhatruhari Mahtab in overseeing the proceedings when members take oath on Monday and Tuesday.

The election of Speaker of the Lok Sabha will be held on Wednesday followed by a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday when President Kovind will deliver his customary address.

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, preceded by a pre-Budget Economic survey on July 4.

