July 02, 2019 10:49 IST

In the Lok Sabha today, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will likely move the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, benefits and services) Act, 2016, along with amendments to the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, to be taken into consideration.

