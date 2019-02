January 26, 2019 09:56 IST

India is showcasing its military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture on its 70th Republic Day at the Rajpath on Saturday.

Twenty-two tableaux of states and central government departments are on display during the 90-minute parade.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest for this year's Republic Day.

Watch the parade LIVE.