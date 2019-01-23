Here's why you shouldn't miss the Republic Day parade

January 23, 2019 08:23 IST

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, here's a quick glimpse at what’s in store for us on January 26 at Rajpath.

Assam Rifles women soldiers march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade on a cold morning, at Rajpath. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

This is the first time in Indian history that an Assam Rifles Women contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade. For the unaware, Assam Rifles is one of the oldest paramilitary force. The all-women wing of the Assam Rifles came into being in 2015 when 100 women soldiers were formally inducted into the paramilitary force. The contingent is being led by Major Khushboo Kanwar and Captain Ruchi Pathak. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Naval soldiers march during the rehearsals at Rajpath. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

The Naval personnel participating in the parade have to ignore the heavy fog and cold conditions and practise in the wee hours of the morning. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Guns are placed, foreground, as Air Force soldiers take a break during the rehearsals for the upcoming parade. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Police personnel march during the rehearsals. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

An IAF soldier sets the beat for the practice at Rajpath. Photograph: Adnan AbidiReuters

The BSF camel contingent and camel mounted band that has been the glory of Republic Day parade for the last 44 years will perform this year too. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Army personnel showcase their daredevilry during the rehearsals. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

The 'Daredevils Motorcycle Display Team' is part of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals - a combat support arm that holds 24 world records, including the Guinness World Record. Known for their gravity-defying performance at Republic Day parades, their stunts include 304-men ride on 13 motorcycles and 61 men on a single bike. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

This Republic Day will see a woman army officer taking part in all the risky motorcycle stunts performed by the Army Daredevils team. Captain Shikha Surabhi is the first woman officer in the Army’s ‘Daredevils Motorcycle Display Team'. Till now, only men were part of this team. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Tanks T-90 'Bhishma' seen during the rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

The tanks are a part of India's military strength on display. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Akash missiles will also be featured at the parade. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Indian Air Force fighters rehearse for the upcoming Republic Day parade. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo